Kerala agency Kitco Limited bags BEL, HAL consultancy projects

State-owned technical consultancy Kitco Ltd, has bagged major consultancy projects of public sector Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) and Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL), a company official said. Kitco has bagged the contract for technical consultancy for BEL’s Defence Systems Integration Complex in Andhra Pradesh’s Palasamudram. The project is to be implemented in two phases or more — the first phase costing Rs 195 crore involves setting up of a weapon system integration, beacon facilities and hard stands at its 919 acre complex in Ananthapuram district.

It would involve design, tendering and execution of the factory complex, development of strategic business units with state-of-the-art manufacturing facility for missile electronics integration. Kitco would function as consultants for all the electrical, civil and mechanical works of the project. With regard to the HAL Engine Project, Kitco has bagged the consultancy for setting up the Aero Engine Research and Development Centre (AERDC) in Bengaluru at a cost of Rs 140 crore where HAL is planning to develop aircraft engines.

It would be set up in eight acres of land adjacent to the present engines division and would have facilities to develop parts of the new engine, prototype shop, testing beds, administration and design departments. The other contenders were Engineers India Ltd, Mecon India and Tata Consultancy Services. “Kitco was able to bag the high profile BEL and HAL projects because of its proven ability to handle multi-disciplinary projects across sectors…,” said Cyriac Davies, managing director of Kitco Ltd. Over the years Kitco has undertaken about 1,000 small and big projects across the country, Oman, UAE and Saudi Arabia.