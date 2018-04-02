Kerala to host Asia’s largest startup conclave on April 6, 7

Asia s largest startup ecosystem congregation, Huddle Kerala, will be held at Kovalam on April 6 and 7. The initiative is envisaged to provide a platform for start-ups to pitch in their products and interact with a wide array of technology and industry leaders from around the world. Startups, investors, academicians and industry leaders will attend the event, which is expected to have the participation of 2,000 members with 40 speakers in 30 sessions.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the conclave, being organized by the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) in association with Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) and IAMAI Startup Foundation, a statement said.

The guests to the conclave include Sharjah Digital Transformation Higher Committee Chairman Sheikh Fahim Bin Sultan Al Qasimi and Prince Constantijn of Netherlands, it said.

KSUM chief executive officer (CEO) Saji Gopinath said that the first-of-its-kind global event in the state will ensure maximum connect with technology experts and leaders from countries in Asia and Europe, apart from providing opportunities for close interactive sessions between the participants.

“The conference would be to pitch in a platform for upcoming startups to showcase their product and business model in front of the entrepreneurs and industry stalwarts,” he said.

Huddle Kerala will primarily focus on the emerging sectors like blockchain, cryptocurrency, Internet of Things (IoT), gaming and e-sports, cyber security, digital entertainment, augmented reality, virtual reality, e-governance and mobile governance among other latest technologies.

The philosophy behind Huddle Kerala is to help the next generation world-conquering companies move forward. At the very core of the event is to facilitate founder and investor meetings and build up a huge start-up community.

The Huddle 100 Competition will kick off on the first day with 100 companies pitching in the first round, the statement said. The next day 10 best companies will continue pitching and they will be mentored by the top-notch industry leaders and coaches. Out of these, semi-finalists are chosen, further narrowing down to finalist.

Start-ups will have the opportunity to showcase their products at designated start-up Zone (demo booth) at the venue. The KSUM is the nodal agency of the Kerala Government for entrepreneurship development and incubation activities in the state.