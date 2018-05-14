Knowlarity acquires Cloud Telephony business of Sunoray Solutions

Knowlarity Communications has acquired Mumbai headquartered Sunoray Solution’s Cloud Telephony business, for an undisclosed amount. With this acquisition, the cloud-based communications firm aims to utilize Sunoray’s market understanding of growing technological needs of SMEs, including AI and Machine Learning products.

Sunoray Solutions, founded by Rahul Arora and Sumontro Roy in 2014, is growing Cloud-SaaS company that offers SMEs latest tech-based product offerings to cater to diverse business needs. Within a short span, the organization has built a diversified product portfolio that caters to the holistic needs of the SME market.

“The growth path and customer profile of both companies is synergistic and the acquisition is consistent with our strategy of acquiring businesses that complement our scale-up, both, in terms of revenue and breadth of offering to our customers”, said Ambarish Gupta, Founder & CEO, Knowlarity. “Sunoray has successfully identified the growing technology needs of the massive SME market across their customer life-cycle needs and built it into their product roadmap, including Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning products. We will also aggressively target the Enterprise Customer with the expanded product”, he added.

“Sunoray is entering its next stage of growth, which will be explosive since the SMEs are now actively seeking simple, effective and economical technology. Knowlarity provides Sunoray the correct blend of resources to drive this growth”, said Sumontro Roy, co-founder & COO, Sunoray Solutions.