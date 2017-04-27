Kodak Alaris launched Alaris IN2

Kodak Alaris has launched Alaris IN2 Ecosystem, which helps organizations extract information from documents to increase productivity, enhance customer experiences and ultimately drive revenue growth. The inability to efficiently capture information from paper-based documents and integrate with digital workflows leads to complexity and lost opportunity across organizations. “Within this challenge lies a massive opportunity to drive growth and efficiency,” said Rick Costanzo, President, and General Manager, Kodak Alaris Information Management. “Companies that master digital transformation is far better positioned to differentiate themselves from competitors and win in the marketplace.” The question for most organizations is not whether to embrace digital transformation, but where to begin. “By combining our scanner portfolio, software, and services, the Alaris IN2 Ecosystem makes it simple for organizations to begin extracting information from documents and integrating it into business processes,” said Costanzo.

The Alaris IN2 Ecosystems’ unique approach delivers the Right Fit with seamless integration into customer environments, the Right Experience that simplifies information capture, and the Right Results that deliver superior business value and higher ROI. Partner and developer communities play a vital role in the ecosystem through their ability to connect, configure and create new solutions that meet customers’ needs, now and into the future.

A series of scanner, software, and service enhancements underpin the launch of the Alaris IN2 Ecosystem.