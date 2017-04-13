Konica Minolta appoints new boss for India

Konica Minolta has appointed Daisuke Mori as the new Managing Director of Konica Minolta Business Solution India. He will be responsible for the strategic directions, operational executions and overall leadership of the Indian business of Japanese printing firm. Mori is a Minolta’s veteran and has more than 25 years of experience in the printing industry. He started his career in 1992 at Minolta’s sales division, Japan.

In his career span in Konica Minolta, Mori has served many vital roles as he was responsible for handling Sales and Marketing in China and has also served as a chief representative for the Indonesian office where he was influential in solidifying the company’s position.He has also handled various operations in China and South east countries where he has shown a tremendous strength for growing company’s turnover, said Konica Minolta.

“It is a privilege to be a part of this company; I am delighted and thankful to the KM, Japan management for showing faith & confidence in me by providing an opportunity to lead a team of the fastest growing operations in Konica Minolta worldwide community of more than 150 countries. Konica Minolta has shown a tremendous growth in the Indian market and now has become a dominant technology company to in providing printing solutions,” said Daisuke Mori.

Konica Minolta Business Solutions works in advanced imaging and networking technologies from the desktop to the print shop. Konica Minolta is the global developer, manufacturer of multi-functional peripherals (MFPs), printers, equipment for production print systems and graphic arts, equipment for healthcare systems, measuring instruments for industrial and healthcare applications, inkjet print heads and textile printers for industrial use, and related consumables and solution services. It is also engaged in the development, manufacturing and sale of electronic materials, lighting source panels, functional films (including heat insulation films), and optical products.