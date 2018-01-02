Konica Minolta witnessed a significant response at PAMEX 2017

Konica Minolta Business Solutions India Pvt.Ltd, an advanced imaging and networking technologies witnessed a significant response from printing businesses, showcasing its industry-leading Bizhub and Accurio Press series at PAMEX 2017 exhibition.

The four-day exhibition served as a key platform for Konica Minolta to demonstrate its next-generation digital printing solutions, tailored for end to end requirements of printing businesses in the country.

The exhibition garnered a slow but encouraging response in the first half and the number of attendees visiting the KM stalls soared significantly in the 2nd half and continues to draw high footfall till the fourth day of the event.

The key spokespersons from the company including, Yoshinori Koide Director Business Strategy & Project Management (Konica Minolta Business India) and Manish Gupta, DGM PP & IP marketing were present at the event.

The Company highlighted its flagship products Accurio Press series C6100/C6085 for the first time in India at PAMEX 2017.

“We are overwhelmed and grateful to PAMEX 2017 team for providing us with an opportunity to demonstrate our trendsetting lineup of digital printing solutions. The response we have garnered in the four-day event is positive and it further cements our position in the competitive and lucrative printing industry of India,” added Yoshinori Koide, Director Business Strategy & Project Management (Konica Minolta Business India)

“These are exciting times in India as the country is rapidly transforming into a digital economy. Our new solutions are tailored to meet the next generation demands of businesses and set new benchmarks in the digital industrial printing segment,” said Manish Gupta, DGM PP & IP marketing (Konica Minolta Business India).