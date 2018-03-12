Kotak Mahindra Bank and NASSCOM launch a collaborative platform for startups

Kotak Mahindra Bank (Kotak) has announced the launch of an exclusive co-creation program for start-ups and fintechs in association with NASSCOM. The Kotak Payment Co-creation Program will build an ecosystem of collaboration and innovation for start-ups and fintechs in the digital payments space. Startups, with a compelling idea, seeking mentorship, a chance to work with Kotak’s Innovation Lab as well as an opportunity for a pilot launch can join the program.

Deepak Sharma, Chief Digital Officer, Kotak Mahindra Bank said, “At Kotak Mahindra Bank, we believe that innovation is a collaborative process. The Kotak Innovation Lab evaluates and works closely with a number of startups and fintechs to co-create unique solutions across diverse areas in banking and finance. The Kotak Payment Co-creation Program is a focused value-driven program for digital payments. Through this initiative, mature fintechs with a disruptive idea can pitch their offerings, and get a chance to work with Kotak’s Innovation Lab in co-creating innovative payment products. Such a program will help further develop a mature ecosystem for fintech-bank partnerships.”

KS Viswanathan, Vice President – Industry Initiatives, NASSCOM commented, “Technology has been one of the key drivers of the financial services industry. In recent years, startups have disrupted the landscape with solutions that have made our lives easier. NASSCOM and Kotak have a shared passion in supporting start-ups and the fintech sector in the country. This collaborative platform is a great opportunity for fintech innovators to showcase their solutions and will help build on our vision to support innovators in the emerging fintech sector. We look forward to working together with Kotak to ensure the continued success of fintechs in India.”

All entries will undergo a rigorous evaluation process. Subsequently, shortlisted fintechs will present their solutions to a team comprising top technology and digital leaders at the bank