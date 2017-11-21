Kotak Mahindra Bank launches “Smart Banking 24×7” e-Lobbies

Customers get the freedom to transact at any hour of the day as per their convenience

Kotak Mahindra Bank (Kotak) announced the launch of 24 hour accessible e-Lobbies in the Mumbai suburbs of Juhu and Powai. Keeping the convenience of customers in mind, Kotak is expanding the touchpoints available for customers with a new format – “Smart Banking 24×7” e-Lobbies. Shanti Ekambaram, President – Consumer Banking, Kotak Mahindra Bank inaugurated the e-Lobby in Juhu and the Powai e-Lobby was launched by TV Sudhakar, Senior Executive Vice President, Kotak Mahindra Bank.

Shanti Ekambaram said, “Kotak’s “Smart Banking 24×7” e-Lobbies give customers the freedom to complete banking transactions at any hour of the day as per their convenience. Our effort at Kotak is focused on offering accessible and simple banking solutions to our customers. Over the years we have been innovating the bank’s delivery formats across physical and digital channels. Much like 811, which simplified the account opening experience, e-Lobbies too give an easy and non-intrusive banking experience.”

The Kotak Smart Banking e-Lobbies offer 24×7 access to a range of banking services such as cash withdrawals, cash deposits and cheque deposits. In addition, the quick service banking kiosks make banking easy, effortless and quick, enabling Kotak customers to complete internet banking transactions in a secure environment.