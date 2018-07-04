KVIC launches e-marketing system

The Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) has launched its in-house developed, single-umbrella e-marketing system named Khadi Institution Management and Information System (KIMIS) in New Delhi. The system can be accessed from anywhere in the country for the sale and purchase of Khadi and Village Industries products.

KVIC Chairman Vinai Kumar Saxena, while inaugurating KIMIS, said that it was the need of the hour to develop an in-house single umbrella billing software for sale and purchase that could be monitored, round-the-clock, from any part of India.

He said that the KVIC IT team has developed a foolproof software, which may have cost millions of rupees if purchased from a third party. This software will give real-time data of sales and will also give the updated status of stocks of Khadi Bhawans and warehouses, allowing better planning and control of inventory of the KVIC.

He added that 480 Khadi institutions and showrooms are linked with this billing software and it will be useful in raising demand and supply of goods in high demand.