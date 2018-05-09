Larsen & Toubro Infotech adopts SAP Concur for travel and expense management

SAP Concur has announced its partnership with Larsen & Toubro Infotech. As part of the partnership, LTI is implementing SAP Concur solutions for travel & expense management, which will enable self-booking, with optical character recognition and mobility across a connected platform. This implementation will be functional across LTI’s offices in 27 countries and will benefit its 20,000+ employees.

With changing business ecosystem and client centricity at its core focus, LTI felt there was a need to upgrade its expense and spends management. To enhance its business efficiency, LTI chose SAP Concur as the partner for its spend management.

“With consistent business excellence as a key consideration, LTI is on the lookout for avenues and pursuits that can help reduce travel cost, improve spend, develop transparency and enrich end-user experience. By embracing SAP Concur solutions, we have created an ecosystem of higher standardization in our existing operating model, which seamlessly integrates with our Mosaic platform,” said Aftab Ullah, COO, LTI.

Neeraj Dotel, Managing Director, India and SAARC, SAP Concur said, “LTI is a long-standing partner for SAP Concur, and the India alliance will be vital for our plans in the country. Their decision to implement our solutions, not only strengthens our relationship, but is also a statement of their belief in our Concur Connected Platform. They are the first adopters of ExpenseIt Pro, our latest offering enabling smarter and more informed decisions for the company.”