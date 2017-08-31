Lendingkart group hires Mukesh Singh as CTO

Mukesh will focus on building technologies to accelerate the automation and data engineering functions in loan disbursal effectively enabling zero human intervention

Lendingkart Group, announced the appointment of Mukesh Singh, a seasoned engineer with over 17 years of extensive technology experience, as its Chief Technology Officer. This comes at a time when the company is focusing on strengthening its technology stack by prioritizing automation and data engineering to make loan disbursal as quick, convenient and accurate as possible.

At Lendingkart Group, Mukesh’s key responsibilities will include driving strategy and execution of the technology vertical. Majority of his efforts will also be directed at building products and technologies that will make the company ready for massive adoption among India’s 50 million Small and Medium-sized Businesses (SMEs).

Harshvardhan Lunia, CEO and Co-founder, Lendingkart Technologies, said, “We are moving on a large scale towards building technology and innovating to make working capital accessible to SMEs everywhere no matter the geographic remoteness. The company has been successful in reaching out to over 720 cities but are still scratching the surface when it comes to the 50 million SMEs in India. With Mukesh and his engineering expertise on board, we will be scaling more strongly by making automation and data engineering a huge part of the loan disbursal process for increased convenience and speed. Mukesh will be working closely with all functional heads in the company which will help us achieve our goal.”

With operations in over 720 cities and more than 12,000 loans disbursed among 9500+ SMEs, Lendingkart Group has established a foundation of data and analytics. Building innovation based on the insights gathered from the company’s large scale of operations will therefore continue to prove critical to its growth in near future.

“I am thrilled to be a part of Lendingkart Group, a company that has built their model on world-class innovation, transforming lives of thousands of SMEs every year. The potential that this company offers is incredible and I am looking forward to work with different teams towards furthering their technological goals in speeding up and improving disbursal of working capital for SMEs across the country,” added Mukesh Singh, Chief Technology Officer, Lendingkart Technologies.

Mukesh’s 17 years of experience in software design, development & technology leadership will play a key role in building high performance, scalable software products and platforms for Lendingkart Group. Previously, Mukesh was the Senior Vice President of Engineering at SirionLabs. He was also the India R&D head for BitzerMobile which was later acquired by Oracle. The newly appointed CTO comes with vast technology leadership experience at other eminent organisations including Amazon, Texas Instruments and number of successful startups such as Sipera Systems (Acquired by Avaya), etc. Mukesh is currently the owner of 4 engineering patents and has had a couple of IEEE papers published to his credit.