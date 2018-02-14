LinkedIn launches ‘Scheduler’ to automate candidate interview scheduling

One of the biggest pain points for recruiters and candidates is locking down on a time suitable to both for an interview. Scheduling a time to setup an initial interview is often burdensome, time-consuming and can lead to candidates dropping off from the hiring process due to the back and forth. To ease the hiring process and avoid fallouts, LinkedIn has launched ‘LinkedIn Scheduler’, a tool that automates initial interview scheduling for recruiters and candidates, directly via InMail. It helps candidates and recruiters save time spent on scheduling a meeting and helps recruiters focus their energies on hiring strategically.

Using this feature, candidates or recruiters can reach each other via InMail to see one’s calendar availability and reserve an interview time that works best for both. It also allows candidate to feed in their contact information to accelerate this process.

Here’s how it works: