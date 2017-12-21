Litigants, tracking lawsuits now made easy; Supreme Court launches QR code facility

Tracking your lawsuits will now become easier, thanks to this innovative initiative by the Supreme Court. Now, you can keep yourself updated even on the go! Henceforth, a QR Code will be assigned to every case. A unique code will be assigned to a litigant or a lawyer so that they can access case details through a smartphone, Hindustan Times reports. The litigant will have to do one thing though, he will have to download specific software on the phone to enable the reading of the details. The move comes almost a month after the e-committee launched an online service to alert the plaintiffs about their upcoming cases. It is expected that the step is set to bring transparency and efficiency to the lower judiciary.

A mail is sent to the respective party the day the case is to be heard which informs them about the day’s proceedings and also tells about the next date of the hearing. The litigants will also receive a mail a day prior to the hearing day. The service was started keeping in mind the transparency of the court hearings to the respective litigants because most of the times the lawyers do not convey the correct proceedings of the court. The QR code facility will reduce the dependency of litigants on the lawyers since they will receive the updates of the proceedings through the software.

Supreme Court judge Justice MB Lokur, who heads the panel revealed that the step by the e-courts committee was to digitize the proceedings. The process which started 10 days back is limited to only trial courts now. Justice Lokur says that this initiative is one of a kind in India and even government records are not accessible through QR code. A QR Code is a two-dimensional barcode that is readable by smartphones. It allows encoding over 4000 characters in a two-dimensional barcode. QR Codes are used to display text to the user, to open a URL, save contact to the address book or to compose text messages.