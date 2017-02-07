L&T Technology Services and Rockwell Automation celebrate a decade relationship

L&T Technology Services, a leading global service provider of engineering solutions and Rockwell Automation, the US based global leader in industrial automation, celebrated the completion of ten years of a successful business relationship. Over the decade, the relationship between the two companies has evolved into a value based partnership for Product Engineering, Application Engineering services and now embarking on building IoT solutions for Smart Manufacturing.

At the celebrations hosted at the Rockwell Automation headquarters in Milwaukee, WI Mr Blake Moret, President & CEO, Rockwell Automation said “We are happy to arrive at this milestone with one of the world’s leading Digital Engineering providers. This strategic partnership with L&T Technology Services is built on mutual trust, shared visions & values with a win-win approach. L&T Technology Services has worked with us to enhance our global diversification by cross-utilization of key talent and broadening our portfolio of products, solutions and services”.

Dr. Keshab Panda, CEO & Managing Director, L&T Technology Services Limited said at the event “We are very proud to have partnered with Rockwell Automation. We at L&T Technology Services believe in value centric partnerships and our journey with Rockwell Automation has been mutually beneficial and rewarding. By setting a state-of-the art lab in association with Rockwell Automation and leveraging our Centers of Excellence and power labs in Mumbai and Bengaluru, we look forward to incubating new age solutions that could boost Rockwell connected enterprise vision ”

L&T Technology Services has a state of the art Internet-of-Everything Lab jointly developed with a global technology provider in its campus in Bangalore. Rockwell Automation will bring new technologies to the existing facility in the industrial and power domains and offer end to end global product engineer engagement to leverage next generation IoT and Smart Cities solutions for global customers.

LTTS’ partnership with Rockwell commenced in 2006 with a small engagement for L&T Technology Services with Rockwell’s Low Voltage Motor Control Centre (LVMCC) group. The relationship expanded significantly over the decade to other Rockwell businesses on many new product development and complex projects on cutting edge technologies. L&T Technology Services has contributed to several patents for Rockwell Automation during the 10 years of relationship.