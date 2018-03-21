L&T Technology Services’ industry academia skill building initiative marks record participation

L&T Technology Services has announced the formal launch of the second edition of its industry academia initiative TECHgium. A nationwide platform for engineering graduates to solve real-world engineering problems, TECHgium finalists will be eligible for employment in L&T Technology Services based on the strength of their concepts and solutions.

IIT-Madras, IIT-Roorkee, BITS Pilani, Jadavpur University, IIIT Naya Raipur and VIT Vellore are among the premier institutes that partnered and participated in this nationwide talent hunt. More than 17,000 students from over 220 engineering colleges have signed up for this marquee event, with over 9,000 students registering for this year’s edition.

Over 30 challenge statements have been defined by LTTS’ global customers. The multi-stage competition requires engineering students to formulate concepts, submit abstracts, present technical papers and showcase Proof of Concepts (PoCs) to address the challenges. The company has invested over 100 working hours to mentor students shortlisted for the PoC round, with LTTS’ SMEs from respective industry domains guiding the students.

Some of the challenges that have been shared by the customers include:

Machine Learning platform for video analytics for elevators

Augmented/assisted reality applications for industrial customers

Video analytics tool for detecting human intentions

Reduction of emissions from automobiles

Digital solutions for tire wear and tread depth measurement

Variable valve timing for internal combustion engine

Reducing number of doors in HVAC

AI framework for ‘demand / response’ task of Microgrid

Dr Keshab Panda, CEO and Managing Director, L&T Technology Services commented, “At LTTS we aim to nurture brilliance and I am pleased with the increased participation in the event especially with so many premier engineering institutes having participated. TECHgium provides a national platform for engineering students to come up with innovative solutions for real problems faced by various industries.”

Open to third and fourth year engineering graduates, TECHgium involves a three-stage process spanning submission of ideas, short listing of ideas and the final leg of short listing based on the PoCs that students submit. The open innovation model gives students from India’s top engineering institutes an opportunity to engage with some of the world’s largest companies and work with them to address various industry challenges. The Grand Finale of TECHgium will be held in Bengaluru on April 13, 2018.