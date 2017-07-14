L&T’s Centre of Excellence to focus on industrial IoT

Larsen and Toubro Technology Services Limited (LTTS), a subsidiary of Larsen and Toubro has established a Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru. The centre, popularly termed as ‘Industry 4.0’, will help in boosting Industrial Internet of Things (IoT), said a statement.

“This CoE will be a valuable way to show new and existing customers the potential for their digital transformations,” said Amit Chadha, President (Sales and Business Development) LTTS.

The CoE will help companies grow globally by focusing on lifecycle management (ALM), product lifecycle management (PLM), service lifecycle management (SLM), manufacturing operations management (MOM) and connected manufacturing.

“To maximise the potential of the space, we needed proven technology and PTC was the clear choice with its established solution offerings and robust Industrial IoT platform that complement our unique offerings in Digital PLM,” Chadha added.

“Combining LTTS’ knowledge of building and implementing technology solutions with PTC’s leading technology offerings will help customers understand how they can transform their businesses and accelerate their time to value,” added Catherine Kniker, Chief Revenue Officer (Platform Business) PTC.