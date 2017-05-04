LyncBiz signs MoU with Globarena to tap e-learning market in India

LyncBiz, a global sales management consulting firm has signed an MoU with Hyderabad-based company Globarena to tap the growing e-learning market in India. Globarena Technologies is already a leader in providing competency enhancement solutions to more than 15 Universities and 2000 colleges, with branded programs like GEMS and TekEdge. Through this association, Lyncbiz and Globarena will target the existing user base of over 2 Million university staff and students across India with innovative blended learning solutions built on the Claned Platform and also sign on new Universities, colleges and Corporates.

“We are excited to partner with Lyncbiz and selected Claned because it represents a truly student centric, personalized approach to learning. The proven pedagogical foundation, unique learning analytics and strong focus on social collaboration in learning makes Claned an ideal platform for us to engage with”, says V S N. Raju, CEO, of Globarena.

“As we see the Indian education market moving towards digital learning, we believe Claned’s platform which uses artificial intelligence that creates a personal learning space for each student will help enhance learning outcomes for the Indian students. We are excited to partner with Globarena and are sure to take the product to more universities in the coming months.” Sandeep Mathur, Managing Director of LyncBiz, Claned’s partner in India.

“This is a very significant step for Claned. These universities all represent the new generation approach to online learning and we are looking forward to collaborate with them in years to come”, says Mervi Palander, CEO of Claned. “This agreement signifies Claned’s first major opening to Indian market and we are confident that other educational institutes and organisations will soon join our platform.”

“Education is moving to digital at an ever-increasing pace and we believe Claned offers education providers around the globe the best means to capitalize on this development”, she continues.