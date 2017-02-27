Mahindra launches digital platform MyAgriGuru for farmers

Mahindra Agri Solutions (MASL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mahindra & Mahindra today announced the launch of ‘MyAgriGuru‘, an advisory platform for farmers that has been introduced as a mobile app.

“We have launched mobile app ‘MyAgriGuru’, a 24×7 advisory platform for farmers. Developed in English and Hindi currently, the app has been launched across India and is available on Android. Delivering Farm Tech Prosperity has always been a key business driver and a long-term vision for us at Mahindra. We aspire to positively impact the lives of 75 million farmers by 2025,” Mahindra Agri Solutions MD & CEO Ashok Sharma said in a statement here.

Mahindra is working with Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) to source weather forecast for a five-day period, in order to ensure that that crucial farming activities are aligned with the climatic conditions. It has also associated with Commodity Exchange – NCDEX in order to share real-time prices of various mandis across the country. It will empower farmers to compare prices and seek the best across states.

Sharma said, “MyAgriGuru’ furthers the Government’s vision to digitize the agriculture sector as a part of its umbrella program of ‘Digital India’. It will also play a significant part in achieving the Government’s target to double the farmer income by the year 2022. This app will enable our farmers to make informed decisions at every stage of the farming process which will boost both agricultural productivity and farm incomes substantially.” Key features of this mobile app include crop, agri-buzz, market price and weather, it said.