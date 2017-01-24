Majority of Indian firms are not ready to meet mobile driven demand

71 percent of Indian companies are still in the nascent stages of adopting solutions to enable a truly mobile workforce

Virtual infrastructure firm, VMware says that mobile environment is fast becoming a business imperative to support more agile ways of working and accelerating the digital transformation of Indian companies but majority of Indian firms are not ready to meet employee’s and customer’s mobile drive demand. A joint study with Frost & Sullivan assesses the maturity of mobility adoption within Indian organizations and unveils industry-wide best practices for business mobility.

The study findings show that more than four in 10 enterprises lack a mechanism to track which mobile devices have access to corporate data. This is likely to give rise to security concerns. On the other hand, device management and security and identity management emerged as the leading mobility solutions that IT leaders in India would like to implement in their organisations as part of their overall mobility strategy. It also highlights that there is tremendous scope for companies in India to implement wide scale mobility solutions; with only 17 percent of respondent enterprises currently being assessed as mature in their adoption of Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) technology.

The study surveyed more than 500 Indian companies from various verticals and calculated each company’s mobile adoption maturity level, as well as its strategic and operational excellence capabilities. Based on the scores, the companies were benchmarked on an Enterprise Mobility Maturity Index (EMMI) and classified into four categories: Scouts, Aspirants, Achievers and Exemplars, with Scouts the least and Exemplars the most mature in the adoption of mobility solutions.

The EMMI can also be used as a tool to help Indian companies identify the gaps in their mobility adoption, and address these gaps to emerge as a mobile-first organisation.

“The proliferation of mobile devices is having a big impact on business operations. However, most companies in India are now only starting to understand that deploying a mobile first strategy is critical to business continuity. Indian enterprises must look beyond basic enterprise app management by truly integrating identity, application and enterprise mobility management to stay relevant,” said Arun Parameswaran, Managing Director, VMware India. “The EMMI will not only allow us to gauge the challenges of mobile adoption but also allow our customers to assess their own mobility maturity levels and take the necessary actions to reinforce their strategy in the mobile cloud era.”

“IT leaders can leverage the EMMI to baseline the current maturity of their mobility strategies and create the building blocks to advance mobility adoption within their organizations. This proven methodology can be a strategic tool for enterprises to devise a mobility roadmap for the future,” said Benoy CS, Director, Digital Transformation Practice, Frost & Sullivan.