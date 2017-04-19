Matrix launches ‘Travel Companion App’

Matrix Travel Companion App is a one-stop source for popular services like International shopping discounts & shopping VAT reclaims, ticket booking for attractions (150,000 partners), Broadway & west end, hotel & apartment bookings (500,000), restaurant reservations, pre-book, book a ride, travel insurance, buy and recharge prepaid cards, reload forex on prepaid cards, and many more

Matrix Cellular, a country specific SIM card provider, announced its foray into a multi services travel app, Matrix Travel Companion App’. Travel Companion is a brand new mobile application centered around international travelers, giving them access to a host of services using just a simple single app. Matrix is targeting user base of 1 million users by end of 2017. Matrix Travel companion app is the first of its kind App to offer Shopping deals, discounts and VAT refund.

Matrix Travel Companion App is a one-stop source of trending and popular services covering all popular categories like International Shopping discounts & shopping VAT reclaims, ticket booking for attractions (150,000 partners), Broadway & west end, hotel & apartment bookings (500,000), restaurant reservations, pre-book, book a ride, travel insurance, buy and recharge prepaid cards, reload forex on prepaid cards, and many more.

Announcing the launch, Gagan Dugal, Founder & Director, Matrix Cellular said, “There are 20 million Outbound Travellers from India of which 8 mn are Business Travellers and close to 1.5 million travel to Europe. We realised that clients weren’t aware of solutions that can add value to their travel so we came up with an app which offers convenience and give access to best deals to travellers without having them to use multiple apps. Matrix Travel Companion APP is another contemporary product embedded with host of services to make users stay memorable while travelling abroad.”

Talking about the App, Ms Gul Panag, Independent Director, Matrix Cellular, said, “I am excited to be part of this new venture by Matrix. While travelling abroad it becomes important to know about the destination and what it must offer. Matrix Travel Companion APP is an excellent choice for people who want to explore the place and be economical at the same time. The app’s interface is very simple and intuitive and brings all relevant information for users at one place.”

The App additionally offers the convenience to book a SIM card, get foreign currency and Foreign Currency debit card (which one can even reload while travelling), Buy Travel Insurance, before heading out and stay secure and recharge SIM’s in over 130 countries.

Shopping

The App extends discounts from over 850 best lifestyle stores in the world including MACY’S, Bicester Village in London, Mall of the Emirates – Dubai, Luxury Shoppes in Las Vegas, Harbour city mall in Hong Kong, Starhill Gallery in Malaysia,Gloria Outlets in Taiwan and many more. With the offers from Matrix traveler can save 10% – 35% on luxury & semi luxury brands. In the already discounted stores users will find deals, which offer a 10% further reduction for Matrix clients over and above what’s on offer.

Attractions

Travelers can book over 150000 attractions globally using the Matrix App, such as best Broadway shows like CATS, Aladdin, The Beatles, west end shows like The Lion King, one can buy tickets for attractions like Eiffel Tower, London Zoo, Grand Canyon, Madame Tussauds, Louvre Museum, amusement park tickets like Disneyland, Legoland, Thorpe Park and many more. The app offers skip the line tickets, bespoke helicopter and seaplane tours, guided tours to the Vatican museum, Sistine Chapel, art galleries, and much more. Tickets can be booked in advance and are emailed, with reference numbers stored on the App for easy access.

Hotels & Restaurants

Matrix app gives access to over 500,000 hotels and apartments and 10000 restaurants to book from. One can enjoy great deals both on advance and last minute hotel & apartment bookings. In case of restaurants in Singapore & Bangkok, enjoy 10% – 50% discounts.

Shopping VAT refunds

Matrix is the first of it’s kind App to offer Shopping VAT. Along with offering savings worth thousands of euros with the discount vouchers, Matrix App also allows additional savings via Shopping VAT refunds. Currently this service is available in select countries like UK, Germany, Spain, France & Italy. Users can save up to 19% when they shop in Europe and claim VAT refund within a week.