Max Bupa and Vizury introduce predictive AI algorithm for personalized customer experience

Max Bupa Health Insurance has for the first time introduced personalized experiences for its customers across multiple marketing channels using an artificial intelligence (AI) based prediction algorithm ‘Ramanujan’ devised by Vizury. Vizury’s Ramanujan is a set of algorithms that helps brands infuse AI into customer segmentation and customer journey and helps in automating channel orchestration. For example, if a customer has historically responded to Facebook and not emails, then the algorithm assigns a higher score for Facebook and probably a zero for email, for that particular customer. This means, the brand can now target this customer only on social channels/ mobile platforms which he is likely to respond better, and not on traditional means like email marketing.

With Ramanujan, Max Bupa can now predict the channels on which its customers are most likely to respond and target them only on those channels. This is done for millions of users in real time across multiple online channels by the predictive algorithm.

Anika Agarwal, SVP – Marketing and Head Digital Sales, Max Bupa, said, “To take our brand experience a notch higher, we have adopted Vizury’s Ramanujan platform, which offers personalization and enhanced customer experience through effective use of AI, which in turn helps us reach out to them on their most preferred channels. For customers, a relevant and consistent experience is delivered on channels they prefer and they are not bombarded with ads wherever they go which can trigger brand fatigue. We have seen an extremely encouraging response from potential consumers, with 85 per cent lift in click through rates, and 23 per cent lift in conversions further down the funnel. The platform has enhanced our customer experience significantly, resulting in higher RoI and engagement across channels.”

“Unlike a traditional journey workflow that takes a segment level approach, each and every Max Bupa customer experiences a journey that is uniquely crafted by Ramanujan’s proprietary algorithm. We have just scratched the surface of what is a disruptive opportunity. As we seamlessly ply the ad tech and mar tech worlds, we see massive efficiencies that we can create by prioritizing free and owned marketing channels over paid adtech channels. We are currently live on one segment while efforts are already in place to take all customer segments live with orchestration,” commented Subra Krishnan, SVP Products, Vizury.

Orchestration is currently live on three channels at Max Bupa – website, display and push notifications, with plans to add Email and SMS into the mix, to drive results further up.