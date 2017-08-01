Mega electronic system design & manufacturing cluster in Assam

The Centre announced to set up a 220-acre mega electronic systems design and manufacturing cluster in Assam. According to an official release, Union Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad announced to introduce a slew of measures within next few months in the state to boost digital expansion in Assam.

During a discussion with Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Prasad advocated a mega vision for inclusion of North-east in digital movement of the country and informed that the IT Ministry is in the process of launching North East Digital Vision – 2022.

A roadmap for this vision will be prepared by the Central Ministry in consultation with the state governments and other stakeholders, the Union Minister said. Stating that North-east is a priority, Prasad said: “The Ministry of Electronics & IT, Government of India, will set up a comprehensive mega Electronic Systems Design & Manufacturing cluster as one stop destination for IT and manufacturing industries investing in Assam.

“This cluster would be set up in Guwahati at a sprawling campus spanning around 200 acres, for which land would be provided by the Assam Government. “The Union Minister requested the state government to submit a structured proposal to Government of India in this regard,” the statement said.

Besides, the Union IT Ministry will lend its support in making the State Data Centre functional within next four months, the minister informed. Prasad also announced starting e-hospital project in major hospitals in Assam — three in Guwahati and one each in Dibrugarh, Silchar, Barpeta, Tezpur and Jorhat.

For creating new job opportunities, three call centres will be set up — one each in Nagaon, Jorhat and Majuli. Extolling the vast potential of Assam and North-east in the BPO sector, Prasad requested Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal to hold a conference of IT professionals for a collective move in this regard.

The IT minister announced that Government of India will cover all the uncovered gaon panchayats by expanding the network of Common Service Centres in a bid to strengthen the movement of digital delivery of government services. Moreover, Prasad informed that to boost cyber security initiatives, the IT ministry would extend technical support for setting up Mobile Forensic Laboratory in Assam and train 1,000 more police personnel on cyber security.

Prasad, who is also the Union Law Minister, said the Centre will introduce ‘Nyai Mitra’ (Friend of Justice) in 17 districts of Assam, where many cases are pending for a period of 10 years and above, to help in the priority disposal of cases and reducing pendency.