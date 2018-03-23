Micro Focus appoints Stephen Murdoch as CEO

Micro Focus said that its CEO and Director Chris Hsu has resigned and company has appointed Stephen Murdoch, current Chief Operating Officer, to serve as the new CEO. Chris Hsu was named CEO in January 2017 and assumed the role following the closure of the transaction that merged the former Micro Focus with the software division of Hewlett Packard Enterprise on September 1, 2017.

“I would like to thank Chris for his steadfast leadership, tireless energy and enthusiasm over the past 15 months and wish him every success in the future,” said Kevin Loosemore, Executive Chairman, Micro Focus.

Stephen Murdoch most recently served as the company Chief Operating Officer and will assume his new role as CEO effective immediately. Murdoch has a 25-year track record of success in the IT industry, spanning hardware, software, and services. He has held senior executive positions in general management, sales, and strategy with IBM and Dell. Murdoch served as CEO for Micro Focus prior to the spin-merge with the software division of Hewlett Packard Enterprise