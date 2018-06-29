Microsoft builds momentum for cloud services in the Public Sector

Microsoft is partnering with the public sector in the country in its digital transformation journey. Over 100 government departments across India have adopted MSFT cloud in the past 12 months to kick start their transformation.

Microsoft works with all the 29 states in India as well as with union territories and the central government. Of these, over 20 states and union territories are using Microsoft cloud services. The company is also partnering with both public and private players in education and healthcare sectors, enabling transformation in these areas.

According to Manish Prakash, Country General Manager – Public Sector, Education and Healthcare, “Microsoft has been a key partner in India’s digital transformation journey and has worked consistently with the public sector across the country enabling both the state and the union governments to drive measurable societal and economic impact for their citizens. We have harnessed the power of new technologies such as Cloud, Artificial Intelligence and Internet of Things to catalyze transformation, and build sustainable development solutions across areas. We will continue to enable both private and public sectors with new technology and help them deliver productive and beneficial services going forward.”

On the healthcare front, Microsoft has expanded its existing Microsoft Intelligent Network for Eyecare (MINE), to the AI Network for Healthcare, creating an AI-focused network in cardiology, in partnership with Apollo Hospitals. MINE is a mission-driven global consortium of like-minded commercial, research and academic institutions who have joined hands to apply artificial intelligence to help in the elimination of avoidable blindness and scale delivery of eyecare services worldwide. The partnership between Microsoft and Apollo will work to develop and deploy new machine learning models to predict patient risk for heart disease and assists doctors on treatment plans. The team is already working on an AI-powered Cardio API (application program interface) platform.

The only provider of all three clouds – private, public and hybrid – Microsoft is the first global public cloud service provider to be empaneled as a cloud service provider by MEITY. The company is committed to empowering government agencies across the globe, helping them innovate, modernize and digitally transform themselves.