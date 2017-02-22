Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella launches Aadhaar-based Skype Lite

At the Future Decoded Event, Microsoft CEO, Satya Nadella, launched a lighter version of Skype, targeted specifically at markets like India – specifically in areas which have low bandwidth. The app claims to work great on low bandwidth networks like 2G, and is designed to use less data.

Skype Lite also uses less data to send and receive messages, and make and receive voice or video calls, which saves customers money on expensive data charges. By using less data to perform vital functions, Skype Lite runs far more smoothly on 2G or in challenging network conditions. It does this by compressing large files such as photos and video content and therefore requires less battery power compared to the Skype mobile app. This helps to minimize issues with the app draining the battery, especially on older devices.

Skype Lite was built in India, for users in India. Skype Lite is designed to deliver a great Skype performance in challenging network conditions, use less data, less power and enable more users to take advantage of free Skype to Skype calls. As of today, Android users in India are able to download Skype Lite via the Google Play Store, free of charge. It is available in seven local languages: Gujarati, Bengali, Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu. Skype Lite contains many new features which have been specifically designed with this market in mind. This includes SMS filtering, mobile data and Wi-Fi usage monitoring and India focused Skype Bots.

Skype plans to bring Aadhaar integration to the app by June 2017 which will enable Skype users to verify the identity of unknown callers in a variety of situations where identification verification is required, including job interviews, goods and property sale.