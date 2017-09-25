Microsoft opens Artificial Intelligence based healthcare department

Microsoft has set up a new healthcare department at its Cambridge research facility, which will use Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to aid in medical research and treatment of patients. The tech giant has created the division as part of its commitment to “transform healthcare” using technologies such as machine learning and Cloud computing, The Telegraph reported late on Sunday. The company has hired researcher Iain Buchan, former clinical professor in public health informatics at the University of Manchester, to lead the healthcare research division, the report said.

“The team’s research could include developing predictive analytic tools and personal health information systems, as well as, using AI to target interventions,” Buchan was quoted as saying.The research plans include monitoring systems that will help keep patients out of hospitals and alert them about the problems in a timely manner. The new department will also conduct studies into diseases such as diabetes. Last week, Microsoft unveiled an AI-based automated threat investigation system to enhance the security of devices. The system will enable the Microsoft users with insight to take action against modern day threats while also increasing the efficiency of the machines, the company had said.