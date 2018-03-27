Microsoft opens ‘Garage’ in Hyderabad

Microsoft has announced the formal opening of the ‘Garage’ in Hyderabad. The Garage is a platform for Microsoft employees that supports and encourages a culture of experimentation, working together across organizations and technology to explore ideas and build prototypes, adding value to existing products, the company said. The facility at the Microsoft India Development Center in Hyderabad was inaugurated by Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao. The 8,000 sq ft Garage India has been built to support teams from across the company for their various projects.

It has three dedicated lab sections – a hub for hackathons and workshops, a Makerspace and an Advanced Makerspace with electronic workbench, 3D printers, laser cutter, PCB milling machine for creating prototypes; a reality room dedicated to working in the space of augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), and mixed reality applications and dedicated space and equipment for doing work on deep learning.

“The Garage enables employees to bring to life innovative ideas and solutions. The Garage program in India will be a connector to bring together people across roles, skills, and experience to lend their passion to create solutions unique to this market,” said Anil Bhansali, Corporate Vice President, Cloud & Enterprise, Managing Director, Microsoft India (R&D).