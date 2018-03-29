Microsoft pushes adoption of AI with 650 partners in India

Technology giant Microsoft is working with 650 partners in India to drive adoption of emerging technologies like artificial intelligence, blockchain and deep learning. Company said that it was providing its cognitive services, IoT, AI and machine learning platforms to 650 India-based firms to build solutions for the country.

“The intersection of AI with people and society presents an incredible opportunity to create a lasting, positive impact on the world and in India. Our partners are creating inclusive solutions designed to solve local societal and business problems,” said Anant Maheshwari, President, Microsoft India.

Microsoft said that over the last year, its partners have deployed AI solutions in areas such as healthcare, education, agriculture, retail, e-commerce, manufacturing and financial services. To take this to the next level, company announced a partnership with Forus Health, a Bengaluru-based technology company working on retinal imaging devices, to leverage AI capabilities for early detection of diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma & macular degeneration, and help reduce avoidable blindness.

Diabetic retinopathy is one of the most common complications of diabetes population due to lifestyle changes and accounts for up to 10% of cases that experience loss of vision. As part of Microsoft AI Network for Healthcare, Microsoft and Forus have worked together to integrate AI-based retinal imaging APIs into Forus Health’s 3Nethra devices using Microsoft Azure IoT Suite. This will help Forus technicians identify eye fundus images as well as disease conditions better. 3Nethra devices, which can be operated by minimally trained technicians, are deployed across over 20countries and have so far touched more than two million patients.

“We are working to democratise AI and make it available to all. As a company, we have been working with AI for over 25 years. As humankind discovers new challenges and refocuses on old ones, AI can help us find better and more sustainable solutions,” said Peggy Johnson, Executive Vice President, Business Development, Microsoft.