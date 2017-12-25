Microsoft to continue partnering Assam for better e-Governance

Microsoft India will continue to partner Assam to enable better e-governance services in the state, the tech giant has said. The company was the first global public cloud service provider to be accredited by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY), it said in a release. Microsoft technologies currently power several core e-governance and critical projects in Assam, the release said.

The tech major is engaged with Assam Power Distribution Company Ltd for their initiatives in the field of internal workplace modernisation, and is also associated with departments such commercial tax and treasury, it said.

During a digital conclave in the city yesterday, the company discussed its focus on better e-governance services in Assam, in alignment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Digital India’ mission.

“We believe the next step of growth will be to move beyond just the Internet and leverage the power of the cloud, artificial intelligence, IoT and data; and are very keen to partner with Assam on this journey,” said Ashutosh Chadha, Group Director, Government Affairs and Public Policy, Microsoft India.