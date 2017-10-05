Home / News / Microsoft to shut Groove Music service, joins Spotify

Microsoft to shut Groove Music service, joins Spotify

By on October 5, 2017
Two years after launching the Groove Music service, Microsoft finally appears to set to shut it down as the company announced its partnership with music streaming platform Spotify. The company has requested its customers to transfer everything they had saved, downloaded and playlists they had created on Groove to Spotify, Forbes reported late on Tuesday.

Though the announcement made clear that the Groove Music app would remain functional and would continue to house downloads that had been made through the Windows store, the support for the service would cease at the end of 2017, giving listeners some time to make the switch.

The company also offered step-by-step instructions for those who may need help transferring content and suggested that some fans might be eligible for two free months of Spotify.

While Spotify has one of the largest libraries of streamable songs in the world, there is no proper download store and only premium account users can save music for offline listening, the report added.

