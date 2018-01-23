Migrate to e-litigation: Delhi Govt to HoDs

In order to ensure effective monitoring of all court cases, the Delhi government has directed all heads of departments to migrate to e-litigation platform. Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash has issued the direction at a recent meeting with all Secretaries and Heads of Departments. Prakash has asked Secretaries and Principal Secretaries to ensure that the exercise regarding e-litigation platform should be completed within a week.

E-litigation platform would allow the government to scan all cases pertaining to the city administration through the online system. “At the meeting, the Chief Secretary issued direction to all departments to migrate to e-litigation platform. The move will ensure effective monitoring of all court cases,” a senior government official said.

The official said any laxity in this regard may be viewed seriously and responsibility of the officer concerned will be fixed. Prakash’s predecessor M M Kutty had also issued directions to all secretaries to review position of court cases to ensure timely reply and effective representation to avoid contempt of court.