Mindtree opens innovation hub in US

Mindtree said that it has opened its first international Digital Pumpkin innovation hub in Warren, NJ office. Building on the concept of the original Digital Pumpkin at its global headquarters in Bangalore, India, the facility addresses the demand from Mindtree clients in the U.S. for an interactive space where multi-disciplinary teams can ideate, design and craft meaningful digital experiences, said company.

Within the 16,000-square-foot Digital Pumpkin, businesses can build a culture of innovation by bringing together a multi-disciplinary team of experts from Mindtree and technology accelerators including partners such as start-ups with solutions that can benefit clients, said Mindtree.

“It is the perfect laboratory to help catalyze digital ideas into real-world solutions and to ensure those solutions are infused across the entire organization. The success of our Bangalore-based Digital Pumpkin was overwhelming and led to creating a similar space to better serve our U.S. clients,” said Rostow Ravanan, CEO of Mindtree.

Since the opening of the Bangalore-based Digital Pumpkin in 2013, the innovation hub has been the seedbed behind more than 50 major transformations, claimed company. The Warren, N.J. location will help Mindtree meet the demands of U.S.-based customers looking to access the expertise and platforms offered at the Digital Pumpkin without having to travel internationally.

Among some of the technologies that are part of The Digital Pumpkin portfolio include solutions around Internet of Things, Artificial Intelligence, Cognitive Solutions, Virtual & Augmented reality, Machine learning, Conversational, Cloud and Big data.