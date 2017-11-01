Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs ropes in online service aggregator, UrbanClap to ensure employment opportunities for urban poor

Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs today roped in a private online service aggregator, UrbanClap, to ensure employment opportunities with minimum assured monthly wages for urban poor skilled under Deen Dayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Urban Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NULM). A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in this regard was today signed between the Ministry and UrbanClap in the presence of Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri.

Under the MoU signed for five years and effective from today, UrbanClap will bring together demand for domestic services and the urban poor skilled under DAY-NULM in 16 cities viz., Delhi, Gurgaon, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Noida, Greater Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Pune, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, Secunderabad, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad.

UrbanClap assures a minimum monthly earning of Rs 15,000 for plumbers, electricians and carpenters and Rs.25,000 for appliance repair technicians, beauty therapists and Spa therapists.

The three year old UrbanClap has become successful offering follow up customer support through online and insurance against any damage of the skilled service provider is contacted through its app. Puri, while lauding the initiative urged the UrbanClap to scale up the services to all the 106 cities that have a population of five lakhs and above and State Capitals. He said that the MoU will lead to enhancing the employment of those being skilled in high demand services under DAY-NULM. At present over 35% of those skilled under DAY-NULM have found employment.

Under the MoU, the Ministry of HUA will share details of those imparted skill training under DAY-NULM with UrbanClap. During 2016-17, 4,01,654 were given skill training while 1,39,970 have so far been skilled during the current financial year.