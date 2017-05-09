MobiKwik partners with Bhopal smart city initiative for payments

Mobile wallet company MobiKwik, today announced its association with web portal and mobile application Bhopal Plus, which is part of Bhopal smart city initiative. Bhopal Plus facilitates government-citizen engagement and collaboration, as a step towards the national smart cities mission.

The tie-up will enable residents of Bhopal in paying taxes and bills for utility services such as electricity and water, digitally, MobiKwik said in a statement here. Bhopal Plus also provides a platform to apply for birth and death certificates, marriage registration and register complaints on civic amenities.

“This association is in line with our vision to support Digital India and the government’s smart cities initiative,” Bikram Bir Singh, Business Head at MobiKwik said. MobiKwik and Bhopal Plus together would be incentivising users to do online transactions, which would further give impetus to the Digital India campaign.

“The partnership aims to bring better payment experiences for our users across the city…MobiKwik and Bhopal Municipal Corporation would be incentivising digitally paying users with 5 per cent cash back on bill payments,” Chandramauli Shukla, Chief Executive Officer, Bhopal Smart City Development Corporation said.

MobiKwik has over 55 million plus users on its platform and currently powers payments for IRCTC, NHAI, GSRTC, Meru Cabs, Big Bazaar, MakeMyTrip, Zomato, PVR, ShopClues, Myntra, Pepperfry among several others.