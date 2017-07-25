Mobile app for road maintenance ‘Aarambh’ launched

The mobile application would simplify the maintenance management of rural roads

The visiting ILO Deputy Director General (Policy) International Labour Organization Deborah Greenfield, who is on an official visit to India alongwith, Union Minister for Panchayati Raj, Rural Development, Drinking Water & Sanitation today launched the Mobile Phone App, which aims at use of GIS based mapping for making road inventories, condition surveys, and producing cost estimates and other relevant data for preparation and monitoring of annual road maintenance plans. Its usage would greatly enhance the service delivery of the state level institutions in planning and implementing performance based rural roads maintenance contracts.

Greenfield also launched mobile phone based app for performance based maintenance contracting and community contracting for maintenance of rural roads brochure. She expressed that these publications and the Mobile App would greatly help in improving the service delivery for road maintenance in all the States.

The Minister appreciated the ongoing collaboration between ILO and Ministry of Rural Development, particularly PMGSY, MGNREGS and PMAY(G). He emphasized that the newly launched mobile application would simplify the maintenance management of rural roads. The Minister reiterated the resolve of Government of India to connect all eligible habitations in rural areas by constructing good quality roads by 2019. The States are being encouraged to put in place robust mechanism to ensure routine and periodic maintenance of these roads even after the first five-year period, after their construction is over.