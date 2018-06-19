Modi govt to expand BPO promotion scheme, plans largest National Data Centre in Bhopal

The government plans to expand its BPO promotion scheme to one lakh seats and will also set up India’s largest National data centre in Bhopal, IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has said. As many as 59.15 crore Indians have linked 87.79 crore bank accounts with the biometric identifier Aadhaar, the minister further said.

Nearly Rs 4 lakh crore has been disbursed as direct benefit transfer to poor people which has led to savings of Rs 90,000 crore by removing fictitious beneficiaries in the last four years. Highlighting the achievements of IT and Electronics Ministry in the last four years, Prasad said at a conference that the BPO movement will be expanded to one lakh seats from current 48,000 seats.

The fifth National Data Centre will come up in Bhopal with capacity of five lakh virtual servers, he added. The National Data Centres – that host Government websites, services and apps – are currently operational at four locations – Pune, Hyderabad, Delhi and Bhubaneswar.