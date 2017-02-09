Mohani Tea accelerates business growth with Microsoft Cloud

Cloud solutions lead to 5x faster procurement and improved supply chain efficiencies

Mohani Tea, a leading tea manufacturer, has achieved business growth, faster procurement and supply chain efficiencies with the adoption of Microsoft cloud solutions including Microsoft Office 365. The twenty-year-old company transitioned its entire raw material purchasing and product distribution management processes to Microsoft cloud. At the end of the first 12 months, the company saw a fivefold improvement of its procurement cycle time.

For Mohani Tea, the traditional method of procuring raw tea leaves from government auctions was a slow and complicated process. It involved physical transfer of sensitive documents related to bidding, compliance and purchase closures between its offices and auction locations spread across a wide geographical area. As a result, a typical transaction would take up to four days to close. By moving the entire process to Office 365 platform it was able to share all required documents and bids in a secure, online format while adhering to all internal and industry compliance norms. This brought down the typical procurement period from 3 days down to a xx hours.

Mohani has improved collaboration across their offices, procurement centers in Assam, blending and testing facilities in NOIDA and marketing and dispatch offices in Kolkata and Kanpur and a countrywide distribution network comprising of over one thousand distributors and three lakh retailers. The company improved workflow management, reduced operational risk and improved its productivity significantly while optimizing costs.

Santosh Kumar Sharma, Mohani Tea said, “The tea business follows processes that 70-80 years old. While choosing a technology solution, we want to ensure compliance to these processes. Transfer of lot of confidential auction documents and quick informed decision making are key to a profitable transaction in this business. With Office 365 we are able to do that.”

Amit Kumar, General Manager – Small and Midmarket Solutions & Partners, Microsoft India said, “Helping a traditional business, Mohani Tea, leverage the advantage of the cloud is exciting. They have used the Microsoft cloud to transform their business, access newer markets, and introduce workforce efficiencies. We, at Microsoft, long with our partners are working to provide the best-in-class enterprise grade cloud technology to medium sized companies and help them growth.”

Pentacle, a Microsoft partner is Mohani Tea’s trusted technology advisor in helping them plan, deploy and manage Microsoft Cloud solutions. Along with design and implementation, Pentacle worked to create a secure infrastructure to protect Mohani Tea’s valuable IP and sensitive documents. Pentacle also created learning sessions for Mohani Tea’s employees to use Office 365 for collaboration and productivity.