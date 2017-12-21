Motorola opens ‘Moto Hub’ in Hyderabad

To strengthen its offline retail presence across India, Motorola India on Wednesday opened its first ‘Moto Hub’ in Hyderabad in partnership with mobile retail chain BigC and personalised mobile store chain Lot Mobiles. This is the first ‘Moto Hub’ to be launched under the collaboration that will let prospective buyers experience the latest Motorola technology and get a hands-on demo of the entire product portfolio.

“With the launch of first ever ‘Moto Hub’ in partnership with BigC, we aim to provide access to Motorola’s premium product experience to the people of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana,” Sudhin Mathur, Managing Director, Motorola Mobility India, said in a statement. “We are also partnering with Lot Mobiles to give the people of Hyderabad a seamless experience of the entire portfolio of Motorola products,” Mathur added.

The Lenovo-owned brand is planning to open “Moto Hubs” in 185 BigC stores and 140 Lot Mobiles stores across 55 cities in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The company inaugurated its first “Moto Hub” in Chennai in partnership with the multi-brand retail chain Poorvika Mobiles on Tuesday.

Earlier this month, the company announced the first-ever experiential store in south India. The company currently has six “Moto Hubs” (without the partnership) in Delhi-NCR and Mumbai, and opened three such stores in Kolkata last month.