Mphasis Selects Fortinet to deliver advanced threat protection to its network

Fortinet today announced that Mphasis, a leading IT solutions provider specializing in cloud and cognitive services, has selected Fortinet Security Fabric solutions to deliver high-performance, advanced threat protection to its network spanning 8 locations in India and servicing over 22,000 corporate users. Mphasis serves customers around the world from industries such as government, financial services, telecom, logistics and technology, helping them transform their business through advanced cloud network and application services and through the use of big data to improve operations.

Mphasis was conducting a network infrastructure upgrade and wanted to consolidate primary firewall capabilities across all its datacenters, including client and other indirect business networks. The company also wanted to take this opportunity to modernize and utilize advanced security features to enable business in a more secure and controlled way to drive user-based policies supporting new cloud-hosted application access.

To meet compliance, Mphasis needed to segment and secure every customer’s network with an enterprise firewall.This was cumbersome to configure on Mphasis’ previous security technology. Updating firewall policies for customers with changing requirements, like expansion of applications and workloads in the cloud, was also time consuming on those appliances.

Meanwhile, the rapidly changing cybersecurity threat environment in the current connected world had made the protection of clients’ sensitive data urgent. Mphasis decided to prioritize the safeguarding of its IT infrastructure and to deliver advanced threat protection beyond traditional IT security.

Following a thorough evaluation, Mphasis selected Fortinet over Palo Alto Networks and Cisco as its cybersecurity provider because of its ability to scale solutions, availability of multispeed port density that performs in the gigabit range, and its high availability with a single pane of glass management console.

Debashis Singh, Senior Vice President & CIO, Mphasis, said, “Reliable and responsive network access is critical to our ability to service customers. By partnering with Fortinet, we were able to deploy a network architecture that could deliver data with greater security, performance and redundancy. This helps us tremendously in enabling business expansion and delivering secure cloud applications access and virtualized, consolidated infrastructure to meet the evolving networking needs of our customer base.”

Mphasis subsequently deployed a range of FortiGate enterprise firewalls to secure its data center and the performance-sensitive application services of customers. FortiGate helps reduce latency, while the significantly higher throughput delivers more available bandwidth for Mphasis’s customers even when they turn on multiple security technologies like firewall, intrusion prevention and application control.

FortiGate is able to create specific virtual domains (VDOMs) that apply individual customer user polices while logically segregating the data. The ability of the FortiGate VDOMs to host every customer as a separate entity even within a single datacenter meets Mphasis’s requirements for customer confidentiality and compliance.

Fortinet’s FortiManager centralized management appliance provides Mphasis with single-pane-of-glass control of its network infrastructure from one console.This system lets Mphasis apply multiple firewall policy changes with minimal manpower. TheFortiAnalyzer centralized logging and reporting appliance provides visibility of all devices and users that connect to the network, easing threat mitigation.

Thanks to FortiGate’s high port density and throughput support,Mphasis can quickly scale up operations to meet demand. “Following the Fortinet deployment, Mphasis could add firewall services quickly and stop worrying that it could not expand resources fast enough,” said Debashis Singh. “Fortinet’s solution has provided our organization with the performance, flexibility, manageability and operational efficiencies it needed.”

“We collaborated with Mphasis to develop a network architecture that ensured high resiliency, greater bandwidth and excellent threat visibility. Fortinet is pleased that after evaluating competing products, Mphasis concluded that our technology is the one to invest into best meet their customers’ evolving network and cloud security requirements,” said Rajesh Maurya, Regional Vice President, India and SAARC, at Fortinet.