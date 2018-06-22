Myntra launches its first wearable device – Blink Go

With this roll out, Myntra has demonstrated its capability to design and develop smart wearable devices that are expected to be integrated across consumer categories in the future

Myntra launched its first smart wearable device, Blink Go which has been developed in-house at the Innovation Labs at Myntra-Jabong. With this roll out, Myntra has demonstrated its capability to design and develop smart wearable devices that are expected to be integrated across consumer categories in the future.

Blink Go is a state of the art smart wrist band that allows users to monitor their fitness parameters and set personal fitness goals. The product features top-of-the-line specs in its category at a competitive price point. These include, activity tracking, such as steps, distance, calories, sleep and heart rate sensor and comes with colour TFT display and designer straps, all at an MRP of Rupees 4199/-, the device can also be synced with smartphones to receive standard alerts and notifications.

Blink Go is built from the ground up on the ‘Myntra Wearables Platform (MWP) which enables creation of a wide variety of wearables which can instantly discover and communicate with each other. This platform will form the basis for all future development of such products. Blink Go will be available at a special price during its limited edition launch at EORS.

Other features of the product:

Ø Multi Tracker Support: This feature allows users to connect multiple devices to one account, with the app automatically detecting the switching between devices.

Ø Leaderboard: Leaderboards allow users to challenge themselves and friends on fitness tasks and goals, with a rank on the leaderboard depending on their scores.

Ø Achievement sharing: Enables users to share stats or even a selfie, upon reaching a milestone in their activity regimen and share the same with friends

Ø Sleep Goals & Tools: Allows users to set a weekly sleep goal, create bedtime reminders and wake targets and also review the same over time.

Myntra continues to invest expansively on technology and is the frontrunner in integrating it with fashion. This is the first product out of the Labs after the recent acquisition of Witworks.

Speaking on the launch, Jeyendran Venugopal, Chief Technology Officer, Myntra, said, “This is an exciting moment for Myntra as we foray into the connected wearable segment with our first product Blink Go which is a perfect blend of fashion and technology to help our customers keep track of their goals and stay fit. The market for smart wearable’s in India has been growing at a CAGR of 140% over the last 5 years with 85% of the sales happening online. We are planning to bring in smart features through a combination of varied sensors and connectivity modules for audio wear, footwear, eyewear and apparels and are looking at acquiring 10-20% of the wearables market over the next 3 years.”