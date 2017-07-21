Naesys acquires TechThat Technologies

Naesys Dimensions Solution Pvt. Ltd, announced the acquisition of TechThat Technologies, a comprehensive Internet of Things & Cognitive Solutions Platform. The acquisition provides Naesys with the latest and innovative software technologies for enabling the government to transform India

TechThat is a production-ready, multi-purpose middleware platform for building complete end-to-end IoT solutions, connected applications, and smart products. The TechThat platform provides an open, feature-rich toolkit for the IoT product development and thus dramatically reduces associated cost, risks, and time-to-market. The TechThat server provides all the back-end functionality needed to operate even large-scale and mission-critical IoT solutions. It handles all the communication across connected objects, including data consistency and security, device interoperability, and failure-proof connectivity.

Post-acquisition, Naesys brings the U-DOP to life for smart cities that fosters economic growth and enables a more livable and better-connected society. U-DOP is a centralized platform and the heart of the smart city which is designed to integrate transparently and seamlessly a large number of different head-end systems while providing open access to selected subsets of data for the development of a plenty of digital services.

“We are very pleased to add TechThat Technologies to Naesys,” said Sanjeev Kumar Maini, MD & CEO Naesys Dimensions Solution. “As the demand for our solutions and services continues to increase, TechThat will allow us to serve our customers better.” added Sanjeev.

“TechThat Technologies is a terrific fit for Naesys. We are pleased to be part of this growing IT solutions and services company,” said Rohit Sarabhai, TechThat Founder & CEO.