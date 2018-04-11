Nasscom appoints Wipro’s Rishad Premji as Chairman

IT industry body National Association of Software and Services Companies (Nasscom) has announced the appointment of Rishad Premji, Chief Strategy Officer and member of the board, Wipro, as its chairman for 2018-19. Premji has been a member of Nasscom’s Executive Council and was the vice-chairman for 2017-18.

He succeeds Raman Roy, chairman, and MD, Quatrro Global Services, who served as the Nasscom Chairman for 2017-18. The IT industry body also announced the appointment of Keshav Murugesh as its Vice Chairman for 2018-19.

According to a press release, the new leadership team will continue to work towards the skilling and re-skilling of talent as an imperative for the industry. The trade body will also focus on areas like the global free movement of talent, to proactively dispel the myths about immigration and further embrace new and EMs, to help the industry foray into newer geographies.

Commenting on the appointment, Premji said, “I am honoured to have the vote of confidence of the Nasscom leadership team as we stand on the cusp of a digital transformation. I look forward to working closely with Nasscom’s multiple and versatile teams, and continuing our endeavours to foster growth in changing times.”

Premji, son of Wipro chairman Azim Premji, joined Wipro in 2007 and became the board member in 2015. Prior to joining Wipro, Rishad was with Bain & Company in London, working on assignments across consumer products, automobiles, telecom and insurance.