Nasscom inks MoU with Blockchain Research Institute to develop blockchain ecosystem in India

As part of its ongoing efforts to develop and nurture an ecosystem for emerging technologies, National Association of Software and Services Companies (Nasscom) has signed an MoU with Blockchain Research Institute (BRI), Canada, on the side-lines of the Nasscom India Leadership Forum & World Congress on Information Technology 2018. The MoU will see both Nasscom and BRI, co-investing to boost the activities and develop skill sets for blockchain adoption and deployment in India.

As part of the MoU, the two entities will collaborate for various activities including joint webinars, and knowledge sharing in terms of case studies by BRI for like-minded Indian organizations and government departments wanting to deploy blockchain. Further, both Nasscom and BRI plan to establish a Centre of Excellence (CoE) in India that will provide high-end technology capabilities, expertise, thought leadership, and curated programmes to explore the adoption of blockchain across academia, enterprises, government, innovators and advanced start-ups.

Raman Roy, Chairman, Nasscom, said, “India and Canada share a great bond, both in terms of people, culture and business. Our collaboration with BRI will foster greater collaboration between the two countries, focused on the creation of a world-class sustainable blockchain ecosystem in India that will help enhance our vision for a digital economy. We believe blockchain is a transformative technology for businesses. It is imperative that we identify and explain key application opportunities, issues, strategies and approaches that enable companies and governments to capitalize on this emerging technology.”

Don Tapscott, Founder and Executive Chairman, BRI, commented, “We see our coalition with Nasscom as a delightful opportunity to nurture the blockchain community in India. We strongly believe that India has the potential to lead the blockchain revolution. I want to thank Sanjay Tugnait, Chair of the Blockchain Research Institute Advisory Board who was instrumental in creating this collaboration between the two entities.”

BRI is a thinktank, established in partnership with Government of Canada, other government bodies and private sector companies to bring together experts in public and private sector research to build blockchain-based economies around the world.