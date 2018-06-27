National Stock Exchange partners Cisco for Digital Transformation

The National Stock Exchange (NSE), India’s largest stock exchange and the world’s fourth largest in terms of daily turnover and number of trades, is leveraging Cisco’s trading architecture to deliver high-performance trading experiences, greater control, and visibility to its members. Cisco has also completely automated NSE’s data center, helping it reduce app deployment time from weeks to hours. Optimising NSE’s network with Cisco ACI has allowed it to reduce overall efforts by 15-18%. NSE is also leveraging Cisco’s AppDynamics platform to monitor the performance of core applications and get real-time analytics for business performance to deliver superior end-user experience.

Sankarson Banerjee, Chief Technology Officer, National Stock Exchange said, “Our vision is to adopt the latest technologies to deliver greater value to our customers and employees as well as build trust and investor confidence. Digital Innovations in technology are going to transform the financial services sector as we know them. Institutions that are quick to embrace innovation and adopt new technologies will have immense opportunities to improve the way they deliver services. We are pleased to be working with Cisco to further modernize our digital capabilities and give our customers the best experience possible. Digital initiatives are core to NSE’s strategy of leveraging technology to deliver “the future” to our clients today”.

“Today financial institutions experience an unrelenting need to be flexible, secure and scalable across increasingly complex data centers. In addition to gaining performance and operational efficiencies, Cisco ACI has enabled the National Stock Exchange to manage it’s infrastructure and data repositories, which is critical when handling sensitive customer and financial data. In addition to that, with AppDynamics, NSE will have complete visibility spanning from the infrastructure to application to end user, thereby offering a superior end-user experience. From a trading perspective, speed, efficiency, and data accuracy are critical for investors, and therefore we are delighted that National Stock Exchange has partnered with Cisco to power their digital transformation journey,” said Sameer Garde, President, Cisco India and SAARC.