Nehru Science Centre celebrates National Technology Day

To promote and facilitate science and technology base infrastructure to the society, Nehru Science Centre, Mumbai (NCSM), is celebrating the National Technology Day today. Mumbai Metro is another technological marvel that is destined to improve the traffic conditions of Mumbai. In collaboration with MMRC, Mumbai, another exhibition “Making of Underground Metro Line –III”, will be inaugurated by Ashwini Bhide, MD, MMRC, Mumbai on the occasion of the National Technology day on May 11, 2018 at the centre.

On this occasion, the most displayed “Illuminating India: 5000 Years of Science and Innovation” exhibition at the Science Museum, London will be displayed in Mumbai for the first time and they include the great Lambton’s Theodolite, the Compound Lever, Sir C V Raman’s spectroscope, J C Bose’s Cresco graph and Phytography. These objects are from the collections of Indian Association for the Cultivation of Science, Kolkata, Sir J C Bose Trust, Kolkata and Survey of India, Dehradun.

“Illuminating India: 5000 Years of Science and Innovation”, which was organised at the Science Museum, London was one of the major event under the India –UK Year of Culture. Nehru Science Centre, the Nodal Agency appointed by the Ministry of Culture, Government of India, was responsible for sending six antiquity objects and eight non-antiquity objects for this exhibition. This exhibition was visited by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 18, 2018, during his recent visit for the heads of Common Wealth meeting in UK. On conclusion of the exhibition the objects have now come back to India and will be on display for the press and public only for three days from May 11 to May 13, 2018.