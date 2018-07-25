NetApp helps Nova Techset Modernize infrastructure and accelerate applications to improve publishing services

Nova Techset Private Limited, one of the foremost suppliers of prepress services for scientific, technical and medical (STM) and academic publishing today announced NetApp as the partner of choice to harness the power of hybrid cloud. Nova Techset’s pervasive use of technology is creating an abundance of digital data and with the help of NetApp® data management solutions, the company is able to meet customer demand for anytime anywhere use of applications, as well as enable seamless data migration.

Nova Techset is an industry leader with over 45 years of experience in providing a full range of publishing services. Globally producing over 1 million book and journal pages a year, the company requires the collaboration of teams around the world for content composition to web and print deliverables as well as e-publishing.

Legacy solutions in recovery point objective (RPO) and recovery time objective (RTO) took weeks and Nova Techset faced difficulties in accessing storage or backup in case of power outages. Speedy data recovery was crucial, because publishers trusted Nova Techset with critical manuscripts and information.

If the company needed to migrate 1TB out of 10TB of data, they had to wait for the entire 10TB to be restored before the 1TB of data became usable. This process took a lot of time, which meant slow and inefficient performance that impacted the publishing business.

Recognizing the critical need to enhance backup solutions for storage, NetApp’s expertise as a data management authority has helped Nova Techset deploy solutions that:

• Improve speed and accessibility for 800 users to work faster and more efficiently

• Reduced data backup window from a week to a day

• Reduced data recovery time to just two hours

“Our earlier systems presented numerous challenges such as low performance, time lags and file corruption during backup,” said P. Neilakandan, senior manager, IT Infrastructure, Nova Techset. “With ONTAP, we have seamlessly migrated to the hybrid cloud, enabling better performance, automated storage and reduced operational overhead. With NetApp, we now have a simplified, cost-effective and efficient data management system that ensures flawless data integrity.”

Deployed in Two Phases

Phase 1. Deployed a NetApp FAS2552 hybrid flash-array system, with a combination of solid-state drives and SAS (Serial-Attached SCSI) to improve speed, accessibility and performance. This deployment resulted in more efficient storage and backup processes.

Phase 2. Deployed NetApp ONTAP® Cloud in Amazon Web Services (AWS), focusing on disaster recovery and seamless data migration. Using direct data migration dramatically reduced the time taken for data recovery for customers. Furthermore, NetApp SnapMirror® replicated data every hour, and then the storage systems were configured to transfer data from end to end.

This process led to effective cost management, because the company required a similar volume size at AWS, against the local data center. The system could now create read-only files for use in mock disaster recovery tests, accessible even from remote sites and without any additional charges, making the storage and data management seamless.

Anil Valluri, president, NetApp India & SAARC, said, “Nova Techset understood the need to migrate to cloud and upgrade legacy systems to drive business value. They were keen to embark on a digital transformation journey with NetApp. As the data authority in a hybrid cloud world, NetApp was able to help Nova Techset with the necessary data access, insight and control.”

As Nova Techset continues its digital journey and becomes more datacentric, NetApp continues to support its ongoing transformation, giving the company the confidence to move into the future. With Nova Techset, NetApp continues its commitment to help customers change the world with data.

About Nova Techset

Nova Techset is a leading global supplier of prepress services to the STM and academic publishing world, providing pre-editing, copyediting, composition, and ePub solutions as well as a full range of project management services for books and journals. Formed as a combination of the original SR Nova and Techset Composition businesses, with delivery centers in Bengaluru and Chennai, and offices in the UK and the US, Nova Techset has over 45 years of combined experience in the STM and academic book and journal prepress market. A staff of over 800 skilled and experienced personnel produces over 1,000,000 book and journal pages a year.

About Katalyst Technologies

Katalyst Technologies is a best-in-class software technology services and solutions provider whose business and technology experts are highly skilled and work seamlessly across multiple industries, geographies, and technologies. Katalyst areas of expertise are in ERP, supply chain, engineering, digital & e-commerce, professional services, and e-publishing.

Katalyst Technologies is headquartered in Evanston, IL. With the addition of Nova Techset to its divisional portfolio, Katalyst now has business locations in Illinois, Georgia, London (UK), Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai and Bengaluru (India).