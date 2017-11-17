NetApp launches new hybrid cloud solutions and services

NetApp introduced new hybrid cloud offerings that give customers ability to use data for competitive advantage. The announcements expand the company’s Data Fabric solutions and services portfolio to include the enterprise-scale hyper converged solution (HCI), new consumption purchase models, improved all-flash capabilities, and hybrid cloud offerings that simplify moving data to and from the public cloud.

With digital transformation at the top of their agendas, global business leaders need new ways to harness their most valuable asset — their data. Time, skill, and budget gaps pose traditional challenges, but organizations must also contend with exploding volumes of data that are much more distributed, dynamic, and diverse, said company.

NetApp’s hybrid cloud innovations allow customers to break down barriers to transformation by helping them to unify data across the widest range of cloud and on-premises environments. When data is at the heart of transformation, organizations are empowered to create more customer touch points, foster greater innovation, and optimize operations.

“Organizations that understand how to derive the full value from their data will see their digital transformations drive greater competitive advantage in the shortest amount of time,” said Simon Robinson, Research vice president, at 451 Research. “To succeed, customers need to change their mindsets on data management, to liberate themselves from data siloes and seek approaches that unite data no matter where it resides. NetApp’s expanded portfolio, with its new HCI, hybrid cloud, and consumption model solutions, provides the means to maximize the impact of data, no matter where it lives, and create new value across the organization.”

“The organizations that are defining the future recognize that unleashing the full potential of their data is essential for effective digital transformation and long-term competitive advantage,” said George Kurian, NetApp Chief Executive Officer. “NetApp is uniquely capable of helping customers to unify their data to achieve success in the digital era. Today’s announcements of enterprise-scale HCI and new hybrid cloud software and services extend our Data Fabric architecture and leadership in providing hybrid cloud data services that simplify management of applications and data across clouds and on-premises environments.”

“Datalink helps clients ensure their application workloads are aligned to the right platform to optimize business value. We have long partnered with NetApp due to our shared vision of data management as the foundation of on-premises, hybrid, and cloud platforms using NetApp’s Data Fabric,” said Chief Architect Jason Anderson, Datalink, an Insight company. “The SolidFire underpinning for NetApp HCI has proven itself in our lab testing and in numerous client deployments to have the stability, scale, performance, and guaranteed quality of service needed for a truly enterprise-grade HCI platform. We are excited by NetApp’s entry into the HCI market and look forward to leveraging NetApp HCI as a catalyst to transform and optimize IT to achieve intended business outcomes.”