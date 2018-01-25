Netcore goes global, forecast to grow at a CAGR of 9.32%

Netcore Solutions, the marketing technology company currently servicing over 3,000 enterprise brands globally, expanded its international presence with offices in the USA, Malaysia and Indonesia in the SEA (South-East Asia) region, and Nigeria in the MEA (Middle East and Africa) region, said company.

The company’s strategic expansion move comes on the back of a 20-year track record with 40 per cent growth year-on-year over the last five years, and is aimed at targeting the global market in marketing automation, forecast to grow at a CAGR of 9.32 per cent, to be worth USD8603 mn by 2025, said Netcore.

Netcore, which has achieved 10 billion customer connects across various sectors via email, SMS, mobile, push notifications, and digital marketing solutions – indicating more than 40 per cent market share in email marketing, has emerged as one of India’s leading omni-channel marketing automation and analytics solutions providers.

“Our global expansion is a milestone in the journey of Netcore Solutions as we are the only Indian-origin company offering world-class full-stack omni-channel marketing automation solutions. To expand our reach, we are partnering with strong regional players. We are looking forward to exciting opportunities to enable ‘smart conversations’ between brands and their target audiences,” said Kalpit Jain, Group CEO, Netcore Solutions.

Abithab Bhaskar, CEO – International Business, Netcore Solutions, added, “There is a huge scope for opportunities in the global marketing technology industry, even in developed countries such as the USA. Besides, the MEA region including the UAE and Saudi Arabia, as well as SEA region are among the fastest growing markets for e-commerce. We are committed to building a strong customer base in these markets and look forward to exciting opportunities.”

Netcore continues to expand its Marketing Automation Solutions (MAS) offerings which include ‘Smartech’, Analytics software, AI/ML, and conversational interfaces such as Chatbot.