Netgear appoints Marthesh Nagendra as Country Manager, India

NETGEAR has announced the appointment of Marthesh Nagendra, as Country Manager for India and SAARC region. A NETGEAR veteran with extensive experience in building the company’s channel partner base in India, Marthesh will spearhead new growth initiatives, focus on streamlining channel structure and partner base, enhancing quality of customer service and expanding retail presence including branded offline & online stores.

“India is a promising market for NETGEAR and we will continue to invest heavily in the region to drive stronger business growth”, said Simon Tsang , Vice President APAC, NETGEAR, “Marthesh will drive strong regional growth, strengthening our business model and provide leadership to our channel and solution partners in the region. His strong industry experience and deep knowledge of NETGEAR culture, technology and business philosophy will be invaluable in growing our brand multifold in India & SAARC.”

“For over two decades, NETGEAR’s networking solutions have continually expanded limitless boundaries of speed, connectivity and intelligence. Our award winning innovative products connects the world, people to people, people to things and things to things, within the smart home and outside in this increasingly mobile world, to upgrade and elevate people’s lives,” said Marthesh Nagendra, Country Manager, NETGEAR, India and SAARC,”A growing number of devices today have the intelligence to speak to each other without an intermediary, through the connected home and mobile networks made possible by us. NETGEAR strives to create a new and better relationship between you and your world and to help you thrive,” he added.