New Microsoft HoloLens to incorporate Artificial Intelligence

According to a report in Financial Tribune on Sunday, the second version of HoloLens’ custom multiprocessor — called a “holographic processing unit” or HPU — will enable HoloLens to do the kind of deep learning processing that typically is done only in the cloud.

Microsoft’s HoloLens head-mounted display will be better at navigating reality by incorporating artificial intelligence (AI), media reports said. According to a report in Financial Tribune on Sunday, the second version of HoloLens’ custom multiprocessor — called a “holographic processing unit” or HPU — will enable HoloLens to do the kind of deep learning processing that typically is done only in the cloud.

“The HPU allows the headset to negotiate reality without experience-killing latency and benefit from the addition of AI silicon,” the report quoted Eric Abbruzzese, a senior analyst with market intelligence company ABI Research, as saying.

“Higher accuracy in head tracking and georegistering content — locking digital content to the real world — is the primary benefit, with the side effect of a platform gradually growing in capability,” he added.According to Patrick Moorhead, principal analyst at Moor Insights and Strategy, the additional silicon could boost performance and user safety.